Marketplace Morning Report

In this red hot economy, pink slips are in the offing

Jun 6, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Mississippi farmers forced to leave thousands of acres unplanted this season

Sasa Woodruff Jun 6, 2019
Flood waters covering farmland in the Mississippi Delta means thousands of acres of crops
Victoria Darden
  • Soy crops growing on Victoria Darden's farm in 2018
    Soy crops growing on Victoria Darden’s farm in 2018.
  • A year later, the same fields are going to stay fallow this season.
    A year later, the same fields are going to stay fallow this season.
  • Victoria Darden has seen alligators and snakes infest the waters drowning her farmland.
    Victoria Darden has seen alligators and snakes infest the waters drowning her farmland.

Heavy rains in the Midwest this season continue to devastate farms along the Mississippi River.

Victoria Darden and her family usually plant around 1,100 acres of soybeans and corn in the Mississippi Delta, north of Vicksburg.

Jeffry Mitchell, in the same region, normally grows more than 6,000 acres of row crops on his family farm. This year, river water from the levee system has trapped water on both of their land for months.

The Mississippi Farm Board estimates more than 200,000 acres of farmland in the state are flooded. With more rain in the forecast and no pumps to redirect the water, the region’s farmers are still bracing for higher waters.

