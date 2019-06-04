Will India be Trump’s next trade war target?

Both China and Mexico are facing tariffs from the Trump administration, but it’s not the only policy measure the White House has used to apply pressure on other countries.

Trump recently announced a change in India’s trade status, after the country failed to find a way to reduce its trade deficit with the U.S.

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Bloomberg News editor Sarah McGregor about what the loss of that former status means for both countries.

