Will India be Trump’s next trade war target?

Both China and Mexico are facing tariffs from the Trump administration, but it’s not the only policy measure the White House has used to apply pressure on other countries.
Trump recently announced a change in India’s trade status, after the country failed to find a way to reduce its trade deficit with the U.S.
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Bloomberg News editor Sarah McGregor about what the loss of that former status means for both countries.
Click the audio player above to hear their conversation.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.
Kai explains how Marketplace Investors make a difference.