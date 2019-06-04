Featured Now Workplace CultureThis is UncomfortableHow We SurviveBrains and Losses

The look ahead for China's youth 30 years after Tiananmen

Jun 4, 2019
Will India be Trump’s next trade war target?

Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry Jun 4, 2019
The flags of the United States and India sit on a conference table during a meeting at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. in 2018.
ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images

Both China and Mexico are facing tariffs from the Trump administration, but it’s not the only policy measure the White House has used to apply pressure on other countries.

Trump recently announced a change in India’s trade status, after the country failed to find a way to reduce its trade deficit with the U.S.

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Bloomberg News editor Sarah McGregor about what the loss of that former status means for both countries.

Click the audio player above to hear their conversation.

