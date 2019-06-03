The U.S. has banned telecommunications firms from buying equipment from the Chinese technology company Huawei. Advocates say the move protects America from cybersecurity threats. Now some federal lawmakers say the same restrictions and scrutiny should expand to Chinese companies selling public transportation equipment in the United States. But critics say this isn’t so much about security as it is about eliminating prospective competition.

