This is Uncomfortable

Introducing "This is Uncomfortable"

Jun 3, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace

Some lawmakers want a Huawei-type crackdown on Chinese rail cars

Ben Bradford Jun 3, 2019
Visitors check out a model of an Inter-City "EMU" train made by Chinese rail giant CRRC is on display at Innotrans, the railway industrys largest trade fair, in Berlin on September 19, 2018.
JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images

The U.S. has banned telecommunications firms from buying equipment from the Chinese technology company Huawei. Advocates say the move protects America from cybersecurity threats. Now some federal lawmakers say the same restrictions and scrutiny should expand to Chinese companies selling public transportation equipment in the United States. But critics say this isn’t so much about security as it is about eliminating prospective competition.

