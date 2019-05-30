Featured Now Brains and LossesHow We SurviveI've always wondered...Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Disney and Netflix threaten to pull out of Georgia over new abortion law

Marketplace

0:00
0% played
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Disney and Netflix threaten to pull out of Georgia over new abortion law

May 30, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,769 Episodes
Marketplace 3,850 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,557 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 130 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 103 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 24 Episodes

Ohio community badly affected by tornadoes

Liz Sanchez and Kai Ryssdal May 30, 2019
Share Now on:
Share SHARE
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED EMBED
Fire fighters and rescue crews go house to house to search for anyone trapped or injured in the night time following powerful tornados on May 28, 2019 in Trotwood, Ohio.
Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

According to the U.S. Storm Prediction Center, 500 tornadoes have touched down across this country in the past 30 days. Of these, 17 swept across parts of Ohio. Dayton is just one of the areas heavily impacted by these storms — homes were damaged and many households went without water or power for several days.

To get a sense of the impact on this community, Marketplace called Dave Barney, who owns local hardware store Barney’s True Value with his wife, Rita Barney.

The tornado just missed their business, but the Barneys have been working hard to supply their store with disaster relief products.

“It’s been busy, busy from 7 a.m. Tuesday morning to 10 o’clock at night, two, three days in a row here,” Barney said. “There’s still a zillion people without power, and they’re just grabbing everything and anything.”

 
How We Survive
Read More
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.