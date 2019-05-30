According to the U.S. Storm Prediction Center, 500 tornadoes have touched down across this country in the past 30 days. Of these, 17 swept across parts of Ohio. Dayton is just one of the areas heavily impacted by these storms — homes were damaged and many households went without water or power for several days.

To get a sense of the impact on this community, Marketplace called Dave Barney, who owns local hardware store Barney’s True Value with his wife, Rita Barney.

The tornado just missed their business, but the Barneys have been working hard to supply their store with disaster relief products.

“It’s been busy, busy from 7 a.m. Tuesday morning to 10 o’clock at night, two, three days in a row here,” Barney said. “There’s still a zillion people without power, and they’re just grabbing everything and anything.”