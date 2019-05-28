Some Americans age 50 and older still paying student loans
Share Now on:
SHARE
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
About 20% of the $1.5 trillion in outstanding student debt is owed by Americans age 50 and older. That’s according to a recent report from AARP. Some people accrued that debt to pay for their own education, others helped relatives by co-signing loans. What does this mean for older Americans, who may already face diminished spending power as they age?
Click on the audio player to hear more.
How We Survive