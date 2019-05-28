Featured Now Brains and LossesHow We SurviveI've always wondered...Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

What it's like being over 50 with student loans to pay

May 28, 2019
Some Americans age 50 and older still paying student loans

Erika Beras May 28, 2019
René Gademann/Flickr

About 20% of the $1.5 trillion in outstanding student debt is owed by Americans age 50 and older. That’s according to a recent report from AARP. Some people accrued that debt to pay for their own education, others helped relatives by co-signing loans. What does this mean for older Americans, who may already face diminished spending power as they age?

Click on the audio player to hear more.

