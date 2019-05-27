Featured Now Brains and LossesHow We SurviveI've always wondered...Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Democratizing the great outdoors

Marketplace Morning Report

0:00
0% played
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Democratizing the great outdoors

May 27, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,760 Episodes
Marketplace 3,846 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,554 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 129 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 103 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 24 Episodes

Public-private partnership pitches in to make outdoor getaways more affordable

Eilís O'Neill May 27, 2019
Share Now on:
Share SHARE
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED EMBED
pxhere

Enjoying the great outdoors is good for you. But not everyone has access to the outdoors. According to National Parks surveys, visitors to the parks tend to be whiter and wealthier than the population as a whole. That’s in part because going hiking or camping can be expensive. You need a car, gas, sometimes special equipment.

Now, a Seattle-area program is trying to remove one of the barriers to getting outside, and out of town, by offering affordable transportation. Last year, the county metro system started running regular shuttles out to popular trails on weekends and holidays, from spring to early fall. The program will cost about $900,000 to continue this year.

It’s funded by public money and support from the outdoor recreation company REI. Last year, hikers took 10,000 round trips on the new service. In an informal survey of about 400 riders, King County found they more or less matched the city’s racial demographics and had slightly lower incomes than the Seattle area as a whole.

This year, the program has added new routes that start in several lower-income neighborhoods.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
How We Survive
Read More
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.