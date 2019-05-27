Only half of Gen Zers see themselves having a long career with one employer

The class of 2019 enters the world of full-time work this spring. This includes high school graduates going directly into the job market, and college graduates trying to find work in their chosen careers.

This age group is commonly known as “Generation Z” — born roughly between 1995 and 2005. The oldest are now in their mid-20s.

In a recent Gartner survey of Gen Z, only half of respondents said they envisaged having a long career with their current employer.

By contrast, slightly older millennials, forged in the job market of the Great Recession, put a higher value on career-building with a single employer.

Lauren Smith, vice president of Gartner’s HR practice, says members of Gen Z are digital natives, accustomed to instant response and reward.

“They’re expecting no less from their careers. They’re willing — and in some ways, prefer — to job-hop, to progress quickly rather than commit to one organization,” she said.



