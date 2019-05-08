Uber and Lyft drivers in cities across the country are striking Wednesday. They say their take-home pay is decreasing, and they have little job security. The protest comes as the companies go public. Lyft’s IPO was in March; Uber’s is expected on Friday. Part of the excitement around these companies, and one of the reasons for their high valuations, is their future plans. They’re working on autonomous cars, which could mean there’ll be a drastically reduced need for drivers.
