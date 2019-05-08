By Jack Stewart
May 08, 2019 | 6:21 PM
Listen to this story
DownloadEmbed
Uber and Lyft drivers strike at Los Angeles International Airport over what they say are unfair wages. 
Uber and Lyft drivers strike at Los Angeles International Airport over what they say are unfair wages.  - 
Listen To The Story
Marketplace

Uber and Lyft drivers in cities across the country are striking Wednesday. They say their take-home pay is decreasing, and they have little job security. The protest comes as the companies go public. Lyft’s IPO was in March; Uber’s is expected on Friday. Part of the excitement around these companies, and one of the reasons for their high valuations, is their future plans. They’re working on autonomous cars, which could mean there’ll be a drastically reduced need for drivers.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA

As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back.

Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support.