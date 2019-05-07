Volunteer Alexandra Degen cleans a restroom at Joshua Tree National Park on January 4, 2019 in Joshua Tree National Park, California. Volunteers with 'Friends of Joshua Tree National Park' have been cleaning bathrooms and trash at the park as the park is drastically understaffed during the partial government shutdown. Campgrounds and some roads have been closed at the park due to safety concerns. - Mario Tama/Getty Images

U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt is set to testify before a House appropriations subcommittee Tuesday. Bernhardt is likely to face questions about a severe maintenance backlog in the National Park Service, which says it can’t afford to keep its parks looking like what people expect. "These funding problems really threaten not just the integrity of the cultural natural resources that make parks so special, but also of the tourism economy that is so important," said John Garder, senior director of budget and appropriations with the National Parks Conservation Association.

