- Leon Neal/Getty Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2019/05/07/business/walmart-wants-your-pets-be-customers/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Walmart probably already has your business — 95% of American consumers bought something from one of its stores or its website as of a couple of years ago, according to NPD Group. Now it wants your pets’ business, too: The retailer plans to have veterinary clinics up and running in about 100 stores within a year, and it’s launching an online pet pharmacy. We’re spending twice as much on our pets as we did 12 years ago, according to the American Pet Products Association, and Walmart’s aiming for a bigger slice of a market that was worth $72 billion last year.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO