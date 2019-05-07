Uber and Lyft drivers are banding together to launch a strike on Wednesday in several major American cities. - Scott Olson/Getty Images

Uber and Lyft drivers are banding together to launch a strike on Wednesday in several major American cities. The strike comes just days ahead of Uber’s IPO launch, planned for Friday. The drivers are seeking better working conditions, higher pay and a cap on corporate commissions. Frustration among rideshare drivers has been exacerbated by controversial public offerings from Lyft and Uber. In their IPO filings, both companies have described drivers’ employment status and pay as threatening revenue. Meanwhile, drivers are divided on whether they should remain independent contractors or fight for the security of full-time employment.

