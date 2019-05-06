The tariff hikes that President Donald Trump is threatening would come at a time when inflation has otherwise been pretty quiet. Too quiet, according to some economists, since the economy's booming and productivity's on the rise. So could boosting tariffs on Chinese goods to 25% finally lead to some inflation?
