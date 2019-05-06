By Miguel Perez
May 06, 2019 | 10:22 AM
There are a lot of empty retail spaces across the United States looking for fresh ideas to lure in shoppers. Urban designers say it's all about offering something you can’t get online. In some cases, immigrant business owners in Texas are helping transform brick-and-mortar spaces — long abandoned by regional retailers — into marketplaces that quickly become local community hubs.  

