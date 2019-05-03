By Scott Tong
The unemployment rate for teenagers in March was 12.8% compared to the national figure of 3.8%.
The unemployment rate for teenagers in March was 12.8% compared to the national figure of 3.8%. "They have lower levels of education. And they probably are not going to have the kinds of social and professional networks that many adults use to find jobs," said Martha Ross at the Brookings Institution. Teens also tend to work in jobs with higher turnover, so they're often between jobs.

