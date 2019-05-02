- Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2019/05/02/life/what-ever-happened-rom-com/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

A movie like "Avengers: Endgame" demonstrates how Hollywood has focused its attention in recent years — on big-budget, action-filled blockbusters. That's left less room for an older genre that used to be a Hollywood staple: the romantic comedy. The mid-budget rom-com genre isn't what it once was, and Wesley Morris of the New York Times thinks it's time for that to change. Morris spoke with Kai Ryssdal about why Hollywood ought to revisit it.

Click the audio player above to hear the interview.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO