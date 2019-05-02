A report from Moody's says stock buybacks jumped by more than 60% in the second half of last year for 100 of the largest American companies. There are several reasons why the buybacks — a result of the tax cuts corporations received in 2018 — escalated. Moody's says the buyback frenzy could create an expectation on the part of shareholders: that the buybacks will continue even if things go south.
