Provisions of a 1996 U.S. law cracking down on Cuba will be fully implemented on Thursday. The provisions, allowing lawsuits for reparations by U.S. citizens, are just one part of a wider crackdown by the Trump administration on the communist government. How will it affect the island?
“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VABEFORE YOU GO
Follow Erika Beras at @Erika_Beras.