By Jack Stewart
May 01, 2019 | 10:24 AM
With an ever-growing number of health-care consumers becoming ever-more cost-sensitive, CVS is at an advantage.
Marketplace

CVS has been squeezed by competition from mail-order pharmacies and lower profits on generic drugs. To fight back, the retailer bought health insurer Aetna in November. Now, instead of just being a place to pick up prescriptions, CVS can offer patients home drug infusions, help manage chronic diseases, and even straighten teeth. Central to this vision is “Minute Clinics” where customers can get diagnosis and treatment in stores.  The goal is to lure customers away from online competitors — and into CVS stores.

