One of the most significant indicators in housing is out today, and according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, home prices in February were up 4 percent  compared to February 2018. If you're a buyer, that's actually good news, because even though prices are still rising, they've been rising more slowly for 11 months straight. And there are signs that in some places we might be heading into a buyer's market.

 

