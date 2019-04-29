- AFP/Getty Images

Marriott International, the world’s largest hotel operator, is reportedly about to take on Airbnb. According to the Wall Street Journal, the owner of the Marriott, Sheraton, W and Ritz-Carlton hotel brands will launch a short-term home-rental platform as early as next month. Marriott will have to clear a number of hurdles to take on the technology firm that's disrupted its industry. Beyond providing people with places to spend the night, the hotel and home-sharing businesses don’t have a lot in common. And because many of Marriott hotels are franchises, the move would seem to put the company into direct competition with its franchisees.

