- Leon Neal/Getty Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2019/04/29/business/amazon-sweetens-prime-deal-one-day-shipping/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Amazon is trying to outdo itself — and other retailers — by reducing its Prime shipping time from two days to one. The free-shipping offer pushed other retailers, including Walmart and Target, to match it. And Amazon, aware of the advantage of brick-and-mortar stores' ability to offer in-store pick-up, is trying to stay ahead.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO