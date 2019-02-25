Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2019/02/25/business/could-shedding-assets-spell-breakthrough-troubled-ge/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

General Electric today announced the sale of its biopharmaceutical business for more than $21 billion dollars. The buyer is Danaher Corporation, which happens to have been previously run by GE chief executive Larry Kulp, who served as chief executive at Danaher between 2001 and 2015. The move is part of an ongoing restructuring aimed at paying down GE's massive debt load and focusing on core industries the company is invested in, such as aviation and power.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO