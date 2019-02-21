By Jack Stewart
February 21, 2019 | 9:00 AM
Listen to this story
DownloadEmbed
Delta jet engine test facility
Delta jet engine test facility - 
Listen To The Story
Marketplace

Delta doesn’t just make money on plane tickets. It also cashes in on fixing its own fleet of planes, as well as engines for other airlines and the military. The airline is today opening a new jet engine test cell in Atlanta, significantly expanding its maintenance and repair operation. According to Delta, this will be the world’s largest facility of its kind. The company says it hopes to grow its maintenance division to a billion-dollar-a-year business over the next five years.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA

As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back.

Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support.