Delta doesn’t just make money on plane tickets. It also cashes in on fixing its own fleet of planes, as well as engines for other airlines and the military. The airline is today opening a new jet engine test cell in Atlanta, significantly expanding its maintenance and repair operation. According to Delta, this will be the world’s largest facility of its kind. The company says it hopes to grow its maintenance division to a billion-dollar-a-year business over the next five years.

