A report in the Wall Street Journal Thursday said Apple is about to launch a new credit card with Goldman Sachs. The move comes as Apple is trying to diversify its revenue sources away from iPhones, which have been struggling around the world. For Goldman, the reported partnership could be the bank's latest attempt to move away from its investment banking past and more into consumer finance.
