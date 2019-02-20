Cali Ann Kershaw throws out a ceremonial first pitch to her dad Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers as brother Charley Kershaw sits on the mound before the game against the Minnesota Twins at Dodger Stadium on July 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. - Harry How/Getty Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2019/02/20/business/baseball/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Although Major League Baseball saw lower ticket sales last year, the number of everyday players is rising. According to a study by the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, participation is up 21 percent from 2014 to 2018. The study looked broadly at all players, from kids playing in their backyards to rookies playing in college. Part of the credit comes from the MLB’s Play Ball program, which pairs kids across the country with bats and baseballs, and encourages games. The program came about in part from the league’s desire to get more kids interested in the sport, hoping they turn into MLB fans. Rachel Bachman is a senior sports reporter for the Wall Street Journal. She told Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal how this might even boost ticket sales for the league.

Click the audio player above to hear the full interview.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO