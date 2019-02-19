Karl Lagerfeld before the opening of his photo exhibition entitled 'Little Black Jacket' at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on November 8, 2012. - Patrick Kovarik/AFP/Getty Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2019/02/19/world/karl-lagerfeld/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

After a career spanning decades in the fashion industry, Karl Lagerfeld died this morning at the age of 85. Lagerfeld served as the creative director for Chanel, Fendi and his namesake label. Considered a pioneer in the business, with extravagant fashion shows and multiple collections to his name each year, Lagerfeld was also the first luxury designer to collaborate with a fast-fashion brand (H&M, in 2004). Journalist Christina Binkley has covered fashion for years and closely followed the designer's career. She spoke with Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal about her memories of Lagerfeld and the impression he leaves on the industry.

Click the audio player above to hear the full interview.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO