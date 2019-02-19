Walmart posted surprisingly strong same-store sales for the quarter that ended in January, up 4.2 percent. The retailer has been through quite the turnaround over the past five years — at this point in 2014, Walmart had posted six straight quarters of declining or flat sales. But e-commerce, online grocery sales, and brick-and-mortar refurbishments have helped the retailer stay competitive against Amazon.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VABEFORE YOU GO