Uber and some other big names are proposing a network of electric air taxis that could whisk passengers up and across cities in minutes. - ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

From Zipcar to Uber and Lyft, ridesharing is a staple in the urban transportation landscape. But now Uber and some other big names want shared mobility to take flight. They are proposing a network of electric air taxis that could whisk passengers up and across cities in minutes, for only a few bucks. It might sound like science fiction, but with several companies developing passenger drones, you might be hailing one sooner than you think.

