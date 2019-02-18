In an attempt to steal market share from rival Coca-Cola, Pepsi is making investments in healthier, less sugary beverages. - stocksnapper/iStock/Getty Images Plus

PepsiCo is trying to fizz up its brands. In his first big strategic move since taking over as CEO last October, Ramon Laguarta is cutting jobs and closing some plants in an effort to save the company $1 billion every year through 2023. In an attempt to steal market share from rival Coca-Cola, Pepsi is also making investments in healthier, less sugary beverages.

