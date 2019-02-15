There’s a family of chemicals inside our bodies that's linked to birth defects, immune system problems and, possibly, cancer. The chemicals — known by the acronym P.F.A.S. — are contained in Teflon, which is found in everything from microwave popcorn bags to non-stick pans. This week, the Environmental Protection Agency made a plan to regulate the chemicals. Then a funny thing happened: The chemical industry seemed to cheer on the move, while environmental groups slammed it.
