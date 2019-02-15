Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2019/02/15/sustainability/budget-deal-includes-funds-rural-broadband-expansion/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Efforts to expand broadband service in rural areas got a boost from the budget bill approved this week on Capitol Hill. Under the deal, the Department of Agriculture will receive $550 million to support broadband infrastructure in rural, underserved areas. It’s estimated that almost 30 percent of rural residents are without broadband compared to less than 1 percent of urban dwellers. The lack of fast broadband service is a major challenge for many rural economies and communities.

