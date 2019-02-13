Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2019/02/13/business/levis-are-about-return-stock-market/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Levi Strauss & Co. has filed papers clearing the way for an initial public offering. It’ll be the second time that that the iconic denim manufacturer has gone public: It rode the “blue jeans craze” of the 1960s to an IPO in 1971, but descendants of the founder bought back all outstanding shares and took the company private again in 1985. They'll keep control of the company under the plan even after the new shares are issued.



