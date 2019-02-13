By Jack Stewart
February 13, 2019 | 5:28 PM
Once touted as an aircraft for the future, the Airbus A380 was supposed to offer international carriers with an appealing, if massive, option for long-haul flights. Now the A380 appears to be on life support. Emirates airlines has scaled back purchases of the aircraft, and Airbus is expected to fully shut down production soon. Airlines are turning to smaller, more fuel-efficient planes to meet the needs of customers and airports. Reduced demand for the Airbus A380 might seem like a positive for Boeing, but plane manufacturers have few guarantees in the air travel industry. 

