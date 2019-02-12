By Janet Babin
February 12, 2019 | 12:41 PM
Broadway seems to want to seize on the success of global phenomenon hip-hop musical "Hamilton" by having more politically themed shows. This season, Hillary and Bill Clinton are the subjects of one play. But another play is coming off a successful off-Broadway run to grace a marquee on the Great White Way. Its subject? The Constitution.

Correction (Feb. 12, 2019): The original audio version of this story misidentified Heidi Schreck. The audio has been corrected.

