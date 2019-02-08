"Medicare-for-all" has become a rallying cry for progressive Democrats, especially in the early days of the 2020 presidential campaign. But many players in the health care industry are already lining up to oppose the idea. Lobbyists for hospitals, doctors and insurers say they want to protect patients from losing coverage they already have and like. But some in the industry are also protecting their profits, since Medicare often doesn't pay as well as commercial insurance.
