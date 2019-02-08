Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2019/02/08/economy/two-weeks-after-shutdown-many-federal-employees-still-wait-pay/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The partial government shutdown ended two weeks ago, but thousands of workers still haven’t received their back pay. Restarting an organization as immense as the federal government after an extended shutdown takes time and can be fraught with unexpected delays. Federal payroll processing has been delayed by email backlogs, software glitches and an overwhelming number of pay requests being submitted at the same time. As a result, some employees found their paychecks short — even for $0.

