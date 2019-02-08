The Food and Drug Administration put Walgreens “on notice” this week for illegally selling tobacco products to minors. According to the FDA, just over 20 percent of Walgreens stores inspected by the agency since 2010 have sold tobacco products to underage buyers. Chains like Rite Aid, Walmart and Dollar General have also been cited for violations over the years.
“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA
As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back.
Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support.