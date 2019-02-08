Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2019/02/08/business/social-media-fury-over-instacart-pay-scale-raises-industry-wide-concerns/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Instacart, the online grocery delivery company, announced this week that it’s raising its workers' wages. This makes the second pay boost the company has green lit in less than a week. It’s all in reaction to weeks of social media backlash from the company’s shoppers and customers over sub-standard pay — that is, customer tips subsidizing workers pay. It’s the latest tension over how to pay gig economy workers in an increasingly competitive online delivery market.

