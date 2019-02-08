Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2019/02/08/business/packaged-food-giants-turn-acquisitions-startups-and-research-stay-relevant/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The packaged food industry is expected to bring in $3 trillion dollars worldwide by 2020, according to a report from the firm Allied Market Research. And innovation is key as the industry adapts to consumer tastes. That’s because consumers want healthier food these days — the kind of plant-based proteins and items you can scoop up along the perimeter of the grocery store. The desire for fresh foods has packaged food industry giants hungry to stay relevant, by acquiring other companies or investing in new research and food startups. Conagra acquired the natural foods line Boulder Brands through its purchase of Pinnacle Foods last year.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO