- Ulises Ruiz/AFP/Getty Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2019/02/08/business/how-make-internet-comment-section-feature-not-issue/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

It's rare that an internet comment section could be a highlight for a website, but according to Alison Herman at The Ringer, for at least one website, it is. Herman wrote about her experiences with the New York Time's Cooking site, a subscription-only site where recipes from the core site can be found and commented on. Herman spoke to Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal about what sets the NYT Cooking's comment section apart from other internet comment sections, and whether or not she intended to be a regular contributor.

Click the audio player above to hear the full interview.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO