By Tracey Samuelson
February 07, 2019 | 9:20 AM
Mattel and Hasbro will both report their earnings this week. Mattel reports Thursday after the market closes, and Hasbro reports Friday. Combined, these two companies will give us a sense of how the toy industry fared during the all-important holiday season and how they're coping with the closure of retailer Toys R Us.

