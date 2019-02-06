Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2019/02/06/business/gm-reports-strong-4th-quarter-earnings/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

General Motors released positive fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday. This comes just two months after the car manufacturer pledged to eliminate several car models and reduce its workforce by 14,000 jobs. GM says the planned factory closures and layoffs will save the company at least $2 billion this year. Robust pickup truck and SUV sales have helped GM weather a slowdown in the United States and China. The company also announced it will add 1,000 new jobs to a truck plant in Michigan. It’s a strategy it says will lead to a greener, more autonomous future.

