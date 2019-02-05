By Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood
February 05, 2019 | 1:19 PM
Listen to this story
DownloadEmbed
The Instagram account @world_record_egg garnered the most-likes post on a single post before revealing a PSA on Super Bowl Sunday about... the effect of social media on mental health.
The Instagram account @world_record_egg garnered the most-likes post on a single post before revealing a PSA on Super Bowl Sunday about... the effect of social media on mental health. - 
Listen To The Story
Marketplace

Folks, it's time to talk about memes. It's time to talk about the Dancing Baby and Bird Box Challenge and, yes, The Egg. If none of that makes sense to you, don't worry. We get you up to speed on memes before we ask the money question: Where is the profit when they go viral? And who owns memes, since they're often based on copyrighted material? Matt Schimkowitz sets us straight. He's senior editor at Know Your Meme, a site devoted to cataloging and canonizing all the weird, wonderful internet memes you love and hate. Plus, more of your thoughts on assumptions about college. And in our Make Me Smart question: A medical diagnosis helps one listener understand his experience of the world.

This week's show is brought to you by TripleByte, Bill.com and the The University of Utah David Eccles School of Business.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA

As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back.

Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support.

Follow Kai Ryssdal at @kairyssdal