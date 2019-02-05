By Sabri Ben-Achour
During the State of the Union address tonight, President Trump is expected to call for an end to the spread of HIV in the U.S. by 2030. There's a drug already on the market that could help make that a reality. It's called Truvada -- otherwise known as PrEP (for Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis) -- and when taken as a preventive, it can drastically reduces transmission of HIV. New York City health officials already credit it with playing a major role in cutting the rate of new HIV infections in the five boroughs by 18 percent. The downside? It can cost upward of $1,600 a month.

