Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2019/02/05/economy/state-tax-revenue-takes-hit-salt-cap/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The 2017 tax reform law put a cap on how much state and local taxes Americans can deduct on their federal tax returns. Now states are beginning to feel the pinch of reduced tax revenue because many people are moving away from high-tax jurisdictions. The situation is so bad in the northeast where tax rates have been traditionally high that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo this week called the so-called SALT cap "an economic civil war."

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO