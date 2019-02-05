The 2017 tax reform law put a cap on how much state and local taxes Americans can deduct on their federal tax returns. Now states are beginning to feel the pinch of reduced tax revenue because many people are moving away from high-tax jurisdictions. The situation is so bad in the northeast where tax rates have been traditionally high that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo this week called the so-called SALT cap "an economic civil war."
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VABEFORE YOU GO
Follow Andy Uhler at @andy_uhler.