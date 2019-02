Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2019/02/04/business/will-government-ever-be-able-quit-fannie-and-freddie/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

One of the last big unresolved issues from the financial crisis is what to do about Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Together with government-owned Ginnie Mae, they own or guarantee more than half the home loans in the country. Fannie and Freddie have been under conservatorship — bascially government protection and control — since 2008, when they nearly went belly up after the housing crisis. Lawmakers have proposed several solutions, but none have taken hold.

