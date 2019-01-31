The MySpace social networking homepage in 2007. - Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

It's been 15 years since Facebook officially launched, opening the door for users to share (and overshare) everything from vacations and baby announcements to news clips and photos of what you had for dinner.

But here at Marketplace, the realization that Facebook is now squarely in its teen years got us thinking about all the other social platforms that were around in 2004: ones we barely remember and others we truly miss. Myspace, AOL Instant Messenger, Friendster and Xanga are some of the ones we recall.

So tell us: What early social media platforms did you use? And how did they change your life at the time? Did you become an internet rock star through MySpace? Perhaps you made lifelong connections via Friendster? Or maybe your work of prose was picked up from LiveJournal?

