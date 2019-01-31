By Mitchell Hartman
January 31, 2019 | 8:00 AM
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its January jobs report on Friday.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its January jobs report at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, Feb. 1. Here's what you need to know:

  • The consensus is for 158,000 jobs to be added to the economy, compared to 312,000 jobs in December; unemployment holding at 3.9 percent; and average hourly earnings to be up 3.2 percent year over year
  • The 800,000 federal employees who were working without pay, or not working at all, will not be counted as unemployed
  • Furloughed workers might have identified as "absent" or "not in the labor force," two categories that do not add to the unemployment rate
  • Some federal employees found other work
  • Bottom line: The shutdown might barely show in the jobs report

