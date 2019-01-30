Florida is one of the most disaster-prone states in the U.S., thanks in large part to major hurricanes. Now, larger insurance providers have been cutting back on Floridians' property insurance coverage, leaving the state-backed Citizens Insurance Corporation and other small insurers to fill in the gaps. Florida now ranks No. 1 in homeowners insurance costs, according to data research firm ValuePenguin, averaging $2,000 per year. In the third quarter of 2018, insurance companies chose not to renew the policies on more than 87,000 properties in Florida. Premiums continue to rise, leaving even those still covered nervous about the future expense of owning a home or business in Florida.
