By Maria Bakkalapulo
January 30, 2019 | 10:45 AM
Listen to this story
DownloadEmbed
Donnie Young reacts after seeing one of his houses in Port St. Joe beach, Florida, on October 13, 2018, three days after Hurricane Michael hit the area.
Donnie Young reacts after seeing one of his houses in Port St. Joe beach, Florida, on October 13, 2018, three days after Hurricane Michael hit the area. - 
Listen To The Story
Marketplace

Florida is one of the most disaster-prone states in the U.S., thanks in large part to major hurricanes.  Now, larger insurance providers have been cutting back on Floridians' property insurance coverage, leaving the state-backed Citizens Insurance Corporation and other small insurers to fill in the gaps. Florida now ranks No. 1 in homeowners insurance costs, according to data research firm ValuePenguin, averaging $2,000 per year. In the third quarter of 2018, insurance companies chose not to renew the policies on more than 87,000 properties in Florida. Premiums continue to rise, leaving even those still covered nervous about the future expense of owning a home or business in Florida.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA

As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back.

Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support.