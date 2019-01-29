More than 800,000 federal workers missed two paychecks during the 35-day government shutdown. But Trump administration officials say they won't have to wait long for their back pay. Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney — whose agency oversees payroll for more than 2 million federal employees — said over the weekend on CBS's "Face the Nation" that he expects workers' pay to be up-to-date by the end of the week. Officials with unions that represent federal employees agree — and say some workers may even get their back pay sooner.
